Australia's top 100 CEOs enjoyed a pay rise of nearly 13% in 2016-17, new data shows, over seven times the 1.8% wages growth of private sector workers that year. CEO pay growth was over 10% above inflation, while private sector workers went backwards by 0.1% compared to CPI.

The CEO pay data has been compiled by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors and shows "realised pay" -- which includes the realisation of gains from share options and other bonuses -- and "reported pay", which takes out the impact of share price movements that can artificially inflate or reduce the value of shares. Median reported pay for the CEOs of the top 100 ASX companies increased from $4,196,435 to $4,728,890, or 12.7%; average reported pay increased from $5,164,722 to $5,544,284, or 7.3%. Things were even better for CEOs of ASX 100-200 companies, who enjoyed increases on average of 22%.