It is broadly alleged that the Western feminist movement is now a very broad church. It is actually true that diversity of thought among its worshippers is heresy. Still. Let’s all pretend that a bunch of ladies who are often white, unanimously fond of wealth accumulation and wont to appear on TV panel shows once or twice a week truly know the Pain of All Women. Let’s make believe that Western feminism is not only uncritical of concentrated individual power, but not at all enamoured of power itself.

Let’s say, as Western feminists are wont to, that there is one universal question feminism asks: by what means and to what extent can all persons liberate themselves from the yoke of gender?