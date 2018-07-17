Sections Menu

Jul 17, 2018

Trump may really be an agent of Putin, Australia must act accordingly

Donald Trump's behaviour at his summit with Vladimir Putin raises the possibility the Russians really do have something on the president, and he will pursue Russia's interests, not those of the West.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

trump putin

In sixty bland words, the most powerful figure in US intelligence overnight rebuked his own president about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, making clear that Donald Trump's ready acceptance of Vladimir Putin's claim that Russia was entirely innocent was wrong. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said:

The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.

