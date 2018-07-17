In sixty bland words, the most powerful figure in US intelligence overnight rebuked his own president about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, making clear that Donald Trump's ready acceptance of Vladimir Putin's claim that Russia was entirely innocent was wrong. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said:

The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.