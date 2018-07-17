Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 17, 2018

The Turnbull Syndrome: why we can’t trust our governments any more

Australians don't trust Turnbull or his government because they keep stuffing up -- but their poor governance is as much to do with ideology and malice as much as incompetence.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Malcolm Turnbull

How much do you trust the Turnbull government to actually get something done that would benefit Australia? To deliver the NBN? To run a major IT project? To safeguard your privacy? To deliver major defence projects on time and on-budget? To deliver affordable power, and safeguard against climate change? To ensure wages grow faster than inflation?

The answer probably has a lot to do with the way you vote, of course. But there is clear evidence that Australians' trust in government at a low ebb. Earlier this year, Crikey looked at some of the reasons behind this fall in trust: the way governments have infantilised themselves when it comes to basic service and infrastructure delivery; rising inequality, the perception that governments are working for vested interests, not citizens.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

9 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close