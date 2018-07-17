The Turnbull Syndrome: why we can’t trust our governments any more
Australians don't trust Turnbull or his government because they keep stuffing up -- but their poor governance is as much to do with ideology and malice as much as incompetence.
Jul 17, 2018
How much do you trust the Turnbull government to actually get something done that would benefit Australia? To deliver the NBN? To run a major IT project? To safeguard your privacy? To deliver major defence projects on time and on-budget? To deliver affordable power, and safeguard against climate change? To ensure wages grow faster than inflation?
The answer probably has a lot to do with the way you vote, of course. But there is clear evidence that Australians' trust in government at a low ebb. Earlier this year, Crikey looked at some of the reasons behind this fall in trust: the way governments have infantilised themselves when it comes to basic service and infrastructure delivery; rising inequality, the perception that governments are working for vested interests, not citizens.
