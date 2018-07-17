How much do you trust the Turnbull government to actually get something done that would benefit Australia? To deliver the NBN? To run a major IT project? To safeguard your privacy? To deliver major defence projects on time and on-budget? To deliver affordable power, and safeguard against climate change? To ensure wages grow faster than inflation?

The answer probably has a lot to do with the way you vote, of course. But there is clear evidence that Australians' trust in government at a low ebb. Earlier this year, Crikey looked at some of the reasons behind this fall in trust: the way governments have infantilised themselves when it comes to basic service and infrastructure delivery; rising inequality, the perception that governments are working for vested interests, not citizens.