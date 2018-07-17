Ethics, economics and the errors of Hollywood

The Rub & Tug brouhaha -- from the initial casting of Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist trans crime boss Dante “Tex” Gill , through to her subsequent exit from the project -- provides an excellent snapshot of contemporary Hollywood. A world where bottom line is still everything and where social media bestows fans and foes with far more power than ever before.

The pre-production buzz of a film -- notably so centred on leaks about casting decisions -- gets filmgoers excited about an upcoming title. Nowadays though, it’s also the time when critics and commentators sharpen their claws.