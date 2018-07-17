West Coast Eagles staffer goes the biff with cameramen, Greggo says Greggo has nothing to apologise for, Sky News embellishes its ratings, and other media tidbits of the day.

AFL staffer pushes waiting media. An AFL team staffer has confronted waiting media at Perth airport filming the arrival of players. A West Coast Eagles steward -- named by the Herald Sun as Peter Staples -- told media to "piss off" and said the airport was "private property" before pushing one of the camera operators. Cameras had been at the airport (a usual activity for sports media) to get footage of injured player Nic Naitanui returning to Perth.