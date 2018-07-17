Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jul 17, 2018

Post World Cup Syndrome sets in.

It happens every time: Post World Cup Let Down Syndrome. You go looking for the schedule of games, and there’s none! Then there’s the rest day hiatus syndrome on the Tour de France -- thankfully sanity will be restored by the first of the mountain stages in the Alps tonight. And then you are forced to confront your TV devils -- will it be MasterChef, House Rules, Australian Ninja failures, or Have You Been Paying Attention -- the latter is at least amusing. Nine won the night in total people and the demos. Ten did well, Seven hung in there.

Network channel share:

