H is going home: farewelling the NZ teen just released from adult detention
H was held for months in adult detention, away from his family in NSW, while Peter Dutton publicly threatened to send him to New Zealand. Today, he's free.
Jul 17, 2018
I am delighted to tell you that yesterday I was able to meet the young New Zealander, H, who had been held in adult immigration detention in Melbourne; the boy I have been writing about and talking to as often as I could for the last month.
I was able to meet him in person because he was released, granted a visa, and has now returned to NSW to live with his family.
