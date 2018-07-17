Sections Menu

Jul 17, 2018

H is going home: farewelling the NZ teen just released from adult detention

H was held for months in adult detention, away from his family in NSW, while Peter Dutton publicly threatened to send him to New Zealand. Today, he's free.

Rebekah Holt — Freelance journalist

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

NZ teen detention

I am delighted to tell you that yesterday I was able to meet the young New Zealander, H, who had been held in adult immigration detention in Melbourne; the boy I have been writing about and talking to as often as I could for the last month.

I was able to meet him in person because he was released, granted a visa, and has now returned to NSW to live with his family.

