What has Australia’s top paid CEO actually achieved?

Domino's CEO Don Meij has topped the list of Australia's highest paid chief executives, taking home a staggering $36.8 million in the 2017 financial year. Cue lots of "is it maybe time to put a cap on these things/ought there be greater transparency?" talk, and a lot of fun with puns about "dough" and "making a crust".

So just what do you have to do to get your hands on a slice of a pie that big (see, we can all do it)? Let's have a little look back at how his company and those who work for it have fared during Meij's triumphant reign over the last year or so.