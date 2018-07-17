Sections Menu

Jul 17, 2018

‘Consumers don’t feel that they have a choice’: Australians push back against data free-for-all

A new report suggests that the vast majority of Australians don't want to sign away their data, but feel helpless to protect it.

Ben Grubb — Prying Eyes journalist

Ben Grubb

Prying Eyes journalist

A staggering 95% of Australians want the ability to “opt out of certain data collection practices” and 92% want companies to be transparent about how their data might be used to assess eligibility for products and services.

That’s according to the Consumer Data and Digital Economy report, released on Monday by the Consumer Policy Research Centre, which has found that Australians are not apathetic toward data protection, but feel little control over what data they provide.

