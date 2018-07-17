After Alberici: ABC releases review into analysis and opinion writing
Sunderland didn't find any of the pieces he considered to have breached the ABC's editorial policies, but he did have some issues with pieces that were too "judgemental".
Alan Sunderland
The ABC has quietly released a review into "analysis and opinion" -- five months after a piece by economics correspondent Emma Alberici was pulled for not meeting editorial standards.
