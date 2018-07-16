Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 16, 2018

Secret refugee deal with Taiwan puts people and diplomacy at risk

Remarkably, Australia is putting its relationship with China in potential trouble by acknowledging Taiwan as a country.

Liberty Victoria’s Rights Advocacy Project

Human rights organisation

Share

Peter Dutton

Earlier this month, the Federal Court heard an urgent application for a two-year-old girl to be brought to Australia for medical care. She has autoimmune encephalitis and was born on Nauru to asylum seeker parents. Her condition is complex and life-threatening and she could not be adequately treated on Nauru.

The girl had previously been transferred from Nauru to Papua New Guinea for treatment -- a move that came at significant cost, and was against the advice of the Australian government’s own contracted medical service provider, who urged that she be immediately medevacked to Australia. The court heard that this decision was a farcical exercise as the hospital in PNG provided "sub-standard treatment".

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close