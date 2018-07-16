Earlier this month, the Federal Court heard an urgent application for a two-year-old girl to be brought to Australia for medical care. She has autoimmune encephalitis and was born on Nauru to asylum seeker parents. Her condition is complex and life-threatening and she could not be adequately treated on Nauru.

The girl had previously been transferred from Nauru to Papua New Guinea for treatment -- a move that came at significant cost, and was against the advice of the Australian government’s own contracted medical service provider, who urged that she be immediately medevacked to Australia. The court heard that this decision was a farcical exercise as the hospital in PNG provided "sub-standard treatment".