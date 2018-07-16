Sam Chisholm and the rupturing of Australia’s digital future
Sam Chisholm's backroom antics helped cause Telstra's decline and the sorry state of Australia's digital media landscape.
Jul 16, 2018
Much has been written about the death of Sam Chisholm, 78, storied media executive who was head of Kerry Packer's Channel 9 at its zenith, and sealed the dominance of Sky in the UK for Rupert Murdoch.
But it was Chisholm’s role on the Telstra board where, instead of helping Australia’s media landscape adapt to the digital wave beginning to overwhelm it, he made sure it stayed exactly the same.
