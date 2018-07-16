How Russian hackers played the media

US indictments against 12 Russian agents for hacking the Democratic Party in the 2016 presidential election demonstrates how journalistic practice is being weaponised to manipulate journalists themselves.

The indictments, released Saturday morning AEST, seemingly confirm what was reported at the time: in 2016, Russian agents penetrated the servers of the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The spearphishing was more behavioural than technical, relying on tricking staff into providing a password then, once inside, following the networks where they led.