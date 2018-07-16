Sections Menu

Media Files: Sky News presenter suspended over foul-mouthed MC gig

Sky News and Fox Sports presenter Greg Thomson has been "suspended immediately pending an investigation".

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Greg Thomson Media Files

No one want to skol a drink with Greggo, Melbourne turns up for the ABC, Dasher's new gig with Roxy Jacenko, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Skol with Greggo. Sky News and Fox Sports presenter Greg Thomson has been suspended over an MC-ing gig on the weekend where he swore at the audience and yelled at them as he was booed before the microphone was taken off him. In a video published by Sydney radio station 2GB, Thomson can be heard berating the audience for talking, while they boo and called out for the microphone to be cut off. One woman can be heard responding to "who wants to skol a drink with Greggo" by calling out "no one".

