Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Jul 16, 2018

Seven and Nine duke it out.

Last week, though Nine had the third State of Origin Game and the first three eps of the new season of Australian Ninja Warrior, Seven won out, because Nine’s programs on Sunday through Wednesday failed to deliver.

Last night it was a repeat -- Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels (narrowly), and to provide an extra surprise, Ten ended up fourth in the main channels behind the ABC. Ninja Warrior managed 1.33 million viewers nationally -- up 11,000 on the return a week ago. House Rules on Seven grabbed 1.40 million, up 65,000 from last Sunday. MasterChef averaged 984,000, up from 975,000 a week ago. The second part of Jack Irish on the ABC averaged 1 million from 8.30pm. The first half of the World Cup Final averaged 583,000 (until 2am when the ratings stopped for last night). Insiders in the morning averaged 505,000 for the ABC.

Topics

