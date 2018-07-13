As the world's media was dishing out a play-by-play on the Thai cave rescue this week, a ferry sank on the other side of the country, with rescuers working through heavy weather to retrieve the bodies of Chinese tourists and Thai crew. There were 49 people rescued -- the remaining 56 people on board were either confirmed dead or missing. Thirteen of the dead were children.

In Japan, the death toll from serious flooding has reached 155, and rescue workers have been digging through rubble in efforts to find survivors.