Jul 13, 2018

What ally, what fellow conservative? LNP senator wades in to Brexit

Forget loyalty to conservative allies -- a Queensland senator is ostentatiously taking pleasure from the troubles of Theresa May.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

It apparently doesn't matter that the UK is a major ally and Five Eyes partner of Australia. Nor does it matter that it is currently governed by a political party on the same ideological side, and with close links to, our own government. LNP senator James McGrath is happy to tip a bucket on Theresa May's government. 

"It's all going terribly well in the UK. #Brexit," McGrath tweeted gleefully this morning about a Sun headline, as Donald Trump criticised May before meeting her in his controversial and fleeting visit to the UK. Fine stuff from an MP of a government currently screaming about foreign interference in Australia. Of course a different fate might await if McGrath criticised Trump. Turnbull last year suspended a junior PMO staffer who had the temerity to merely "like" an image of a t-shirt with "Tuck Frump" on it on social media.

Topics

