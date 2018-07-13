The energy cartels holding Australian gas prices ransom
A policy for domestic gas reservation is long overdue in Australia. But do we lack the political will?
Jul 13, 2018
“Australia may soon be importing gas.”
What a bizarre, implausible statement. Australia is the second largest exporter of gas in the world. Why would we ever import gas? Our very own Department of Industry, Innovation and Science ranked Australia’s market share at 20% of world gas exports in 2017.
