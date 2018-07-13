Sections Menu

News

Jul 13, 2018

Phil Gaetjens should not lead Treasury

The appointment of a Liberal Party staffer to run Treasury is a new low in the debasement of Treasury as a source of authoritative advice.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

Share

The blithe insouciance with which the government yesterday announced that Phil Gaetjens would replace the departing John Fraser at Treasury demonstrates the extent to which what was once the powerhouse of Australian economic and fiscal policymaking has been degraded to a partisan thinktank, one that contributes little to the polity and its public life. 

Gaetjens is a Liberal warrior, a former chief of staff to Peter Costello and Morrison himself. He was, by all accounts, highly competent and well-regarded, even by his Labor opponents, in that role. The many problems of Costello's Treasurership -- the short-term and long-term fiscal indiscipline, the corruption of the retirement incomes system, Costello's inability to see anything outside the leadership prism -- were political in origin, and can't be blamed on him. And it's not unusual for both sides to place favourites as departmental secretaries (like industry, where Labor put Don Russell, or the APSC, where Tony Abbott hilariously put John Lloyd). But not in central agencies. They're too important to politicise. Or they used to be.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in News

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close