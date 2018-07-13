Sections Menu

Media Files

Jul 13, 2018

Media Files: ABC apologises for handling of basketbrawl story

Australian Basketballers' Association has responded to a defamatory article published by the ABC regarding a mid-game brawl in the Philippines.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

The Australian Basketball Association get delayed right of reply on "highly defamatory" racist taunt claims, journalists trapped in Syria, plus other media tidbits from the day.

ABC sorry for basketbrawl story. The ABC has apologised for publishing a story about last week's basketball brawl in the Philippines that repeated accusations the Australian team had taunted the Filipino team with racist slurs.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close