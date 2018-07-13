Media Files: ABC apologises for handling of basketbrawl story
Australian Basketballers' Association has responded to a defamatory article published by the ABC regarding a mid-game brawl in the Philippines.
Jul 13, 2018
The Australian Basketball Association get delayed right of reply on "highly defamatory" racist taunt claims, journalists trapped in Syria, plus other media tidbits from the day.
ABC sorry for basketbrawl story. The ABC has apologised for publishing a story about last week's basketball brawl in the Philippines that repeated accusations the Australian team had taunted the Filipino team with racist slurs.
