Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Jul 13, 2018

Seven takes comes out on top for the first time this week.

Seven’s night for the first time this week as the AFL game between Adelaide and Geelong meant big audiences across southern AFL states. The game drew nearly a million viewers -- 738,000 on Seven and 248,000 on Foxtel. MasterChef did better on Ten with 1 million nationally, but the AFL went on for much longer, as it always does (wake me up when it’s over, puhleese?).

Todd Sampson’s BodyHack 2.0 -- 260,000 viewers nationally from 9.30pm, but it beat the The NRL Footy Show on Nine. In the metros, 7.30 with 419,000 people again had fewer viewers than Ten’s Eyewitness News from 5pm to 6pm (424,000) while The Project had 476,000. Not a good look. 

