Jul 13, 2018

Is this the beginning of the end of the Syrian civil war?

Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian uprising, has been surrendered to government forces. The bloodshed is far from over, but this is a notable sign the tide is slowly turning.

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Syria flag Syrian civil war

The surrender of Daraa by Syrian rebels to Syrian government forces marks the beginning of the end of the Syrian civil war. Although the rebel forces remain concentrated in the north and east of the country, the Assad regime will now be able to concentrate its forces and those of its allies to defeat remaining strongholds one at a time.

Daraa is symbolic as the birthplace of the anti-Assad rebellion in 2011, following the Arab Spring uprisings elsewhere across North Africa and parts of the Middle East. Despite being largely cut off from major supply routes in the east, the Daraa rebels have held out against the government for seven years.

