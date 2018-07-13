Crikey Worm: Dutton takes migration to 10-year low

DUTTON SLASHES MIGRATION

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has slashed the annual migration rate by more than 10%, with new visa crackdowns dropping the total number from 183,608 to 162,417 over the last financial year.

The Australian ($) reports that new “integrity measures” imposed by Dutton have created the lowest migration level for over a decade. Dutton has justified the increase in visa refusals as part of a focus on “integrity and quality”, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull adding that, “We should not bring in one more person than we want or we need”.

Elsewhere, The Age reports that new sabotage laws taking place this week give Dutton defence powers over more than 165 power plants, gas works, water facilities and ports. This follows recent increases to Dutton’s discretionary powers and a controversial, internal push to expand domestic cyber spy powers.

NEWS FROM NATO

US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for increased defence spending at a NATO summit. According to the ABC, Trump claims that NATO allies have sharply increased defence spending in direct response to his personal demands.

However as The Age notes, Trump’s row with NATO allies — which included a deliberate swipe at Germany’s ties to Russia — has eclipsed news of Australia’s pledge for new troops to Iraq and Afghanistan. Australia has volunteered to join a NATO-led mission to strengthen Iraq’s military academies and will help set up Afghanistan’s Blackhawk helicopter fleet.

NEVER TOO OLD FOR THIS SHIT

Hollywood legend and human rights advocate Danny Glover has added his signature to the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The Australian ($) reports that Glover, currently in Australia to speak at the ACTU congress next week, spoke at Sydney’s Trade Hall yesterday on the Statement’s opportunity to address injustices against First Nations people.

The product of the 2017 First Nations National Constitutional Convention, the document calls for both for a First Nations Voice to Parliament and a Makarrata Commission for treaty-making processes. As Glover joked after signing the statement, it could even become “a lethal weapon for the movement”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Sam, if you’re watching, we do want you back. Kaila Murnain

The NSW Labor general secretary takes to Sky News to put a callout for former senator Sam Dastyari, who has already responded via Twitter: “I thank my friend @kailamurnain for her very kind and supportive words — but I’m not going back into politics. Leaving was the right decision.”

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Is it time to consider the nuclear option in regulating competition?Bernard Keane “When two of your most important economic sectors turn out to have major regulatory issues that have inflicted serious damage on consumers and customer businesses, it’s a good idea to consider if governments have failed in their entire approach to them — and how to remedy it.” The Thai cave rescue was perfect for a deluded, self-congratulatory media classHelen Razer “All glory and thanks be to the rescuers of those dear little boys trapped for 18 days in Thailand’s Tham Luang cave. Had this plucky team taken just a day or two longer, they risked publication of another story by Paul Toohey. Surely, our compassionate, hopeful human hearts could have borne not one more serve of oily gratification. Surely, we’ve had it up to the mitral valve with reminders of our shared humanity, our capacity for thoughts, prayers etc.” The dictator, the disruptor and the Western mediaAnna Broinowski “One month on from his historic June 12 summit with Kim Jong-Un, Donald Trump has radically changed the narrative on North Korea. Whether the meeting — the first time leaders of the US and North Korea have met — has paved the way for peace (and delivers Trump a Nobel) is hotly disputed. But what can’t be denied is that Trump’s decision to end the annual US/South Korea ‘war games’ (long used by the DPRK to justify its nuclear defence program), and his statement that ‘yesterday’s conflict does not have to be tomorrow’s war’, elevated Kim’s isolated regime from enemy to potential friend.”

Grattan on Friday: Little upside for Malcolm Turnbull in debate over religious freedom — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “One would think the last thing Malcolm Turnbull needs is a new round of the culture wars — this one over whether extra protections are needed for religion — just as he’s coming up to next year’s election. But that seems likely when the government finally releases the Ruddock report on religious freedom.”

Is the latest idea in Australia’s energy debate really a lifeline for coal? — David Crowe (Sydney Morning Herald): “The latest big idea in Australia’s energy debate is being portrayed as a lifeline for coal power, but the proposal may not be needed at all. The idea would lead the federal government to subsidise the construction of new power stations, giving heart to coal advocates who believe Australia needs new coal-fired generators to fill a looming shortage.”

