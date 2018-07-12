Why are Aussie retailers missing out on the global boom?
It's not looking good for the Australian retail sector as numbers slip back towards GFC levels of growth.
Jul 12, 2018
It's not looking good for the Australian retail sector as numbers slip back towards GFC levels of growth.
Australia’s shop keepers are about to record one of their worst years ever. That’s the dismal message from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in this month’s report on retail trade.
To a significant extent, however, the retailers have themselves to blame.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.