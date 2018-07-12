One month on from his historic June 12 summit with Kim Jong-Un, Donald Trump has radically changed the narrative on North Korea.

Whether the meeting -- the first time leaders of the US and North Korea have met -- has paved the way for peace (and delivers Trump a Nobel) is hotly disputed. But what can’t be denied is that Trump’s decision to end the annual US/South Korea “war games” (long used by the DPRK to justify its nuclear defence program), and his statement that “yesterday’s conflict does not have to be tomorrow’s war”, elevated Kim’s isolated regime from enemy to potential friend.