Sections Menu

Humour

Jul 12, 2018

Millions of Australian man-boys remain trapped in Nick Cave

A huge team of man-boys in their 40s, 50s and 60s have wandered into Nick Cave before the heavy weather of middle age descended.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Days after the successful rescue of 12 Thai boys and their teacher from a flooded cave in Thailand, rescue crews are warning that a large number of Australian man-boys remain trapped in Nick Cave, with no obvious escape route out.

"This is a huge team of man-boys in their 40s, 50s and 60s, who wandered into Nick Cave before the heavy weather of middle age descended," rescue co-ordinator Surreal Funnyname said today. "Now they are effectively trapped by the mordant musical stylings, portentous sense of doom, and exaggerated sense of existential angst that has blocked all the exists from Nick Cave."

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Humour

You may also like

Topics

6 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close