Millions of Australian man-boys remain trapped in Nick Cave

Days after the successful rescue of 12 Thai boys and their teacher from a flooded cave in Thailand, rescue crews are warning that a large number of Australian man-boys remain trapped in Nick Cave, with no obvious escape route out.

"This is a huge team of man-boys in their 40s, 50s and 60s, who wandered into Nick Cave before the heavy weather of middle age descended," rescue co-ordinator Surreal Funnyname said today. "Now they are effectively trapped by the mordant musical stylings, portentous sense of doom, and exaggerated sense of existential angst that has blocked all the exists from Nick Cave."