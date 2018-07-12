Sections Menu

Media Files

Jul 12, 2018

Media Files: Rebel Wilson takes defamation saga to High Court

Rebel Wilson's court saga continues, moving from the Victorian Court of Appeals to the High Court.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Rebel disagrees with the vibe of her defo damages ruling, a throwback from The Adelaide Advertiser, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Rebel Wilson court saga continues. Actor Rebel Wilson has requested special leave from the High Court to appeal the Victorian Court of Appeal's decision to overturn her record $4.5 million damages for defamation against Bauer Media. The court will decide whether it will hear an appeal over the coming months.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close