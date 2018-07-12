Media Files: Rebel Wilson takes defamation saga to High Court
Rebel Wilson's court saga continues, moving from the Victorian Court of Appeals to the High Court.
Jul 12, 2018
Rebel disagrees with the vibe of her defo damages ruling, a throwback from The Adelaide Advertiser, plus other media tidbits from the day.
Rebel Wilson court saga continues. Actor Rebel Wilson has requested special leave from the High Court to appeal the Victorian Court of Appeal's decision to overturn her record $4.5 million damages for defamation against Bauer Media. The court will decide whether it will hear an appeal over the coming months.
