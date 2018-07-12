Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Origin night. Queensland wins, Nine wins, but not as convincingly as hoped. In fact it was the lowest rating State of Origin games since Game Three of the 2016 series (just over 2.3 million people nationally). The audience fell 22% on a national basis from the 3.45 million national figure for Game One on June 6 to 2.63 million last night. That’s a fall of 773,000, which is substantial by any measure. Metro viewers fell to 1.77 million, down 577,000 or 24% from Game One, and the regional audience fell to 864,000 from 1.10 million, a drop of around 22%..

And hidden away down south in AFL markets, another bath for Eddie McGuire and Nine’s AFL Footy Show -- it managed just 235,000 national viewers and 111,000 in the core market of Melbourne. Seven’s The Front Bar managed 375,000 nationally and 196,000 in Melbourne. In regional markets Origin was on top with 864,000, followed by Seven News with 592,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 479,000, the Origin Pre-Match with 453,000 and Home and Away with 425,000.