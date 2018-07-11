Sections Menu

Jul 11, 2018

Side View: demolishing America’s worst McMansions

Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: irrational consumer rage, another warning against autonomous cars, and where fine china goes when it has broken the law.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Some of us have long been skeptical of optimistic claims about autonomous vehicles — especially given the sensors computers need to make sense of the world are still confused by rain, snow and reflected light, and we don’t have GPS accuracy better than a couple of metres. But the problems are more fundamental than sensors or GPS: it may be that autonomous vehicles can never really understand how to drive in the real world. 

This feature from The Verge contains a quote from an autonomous vehicle exec saying everyone else is basically responsible for their safety around robot cars and needs to be “considerate”. Naturally, this has attracted some critical attention.

