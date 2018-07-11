Side View: demolishing America’s worst McMansions

INTERNET OF SHIT

Some of us have long been skeptical of optimistic claims about autonomous vehicles — especially given the sensors computers need to make sense of the world are still confused by rain, snow and reflected light, and we don’t have GPS accuracy better than a couple of metres. But the problems are more fundamental than sensors or GPS: it may be that autonomous vehicles can never really understand how to drive in the real world.

This feature from The Verge contains a quote from an autonomous vehicle exec saying everyone else is basically responsible for their safety around robot cars and needs to be “considerate”. Naturally, this has attracted some critical attention.