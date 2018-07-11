Side View: demolishing America’s worst McMansions

Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: irrational consumer rage, another warning against autonomous cars, and where fine china goes when it has broken the law.
Some of us have long been skeptical of optimistic claims about autonomous vehicles — especially given the sensors computers need to make sense of the world are still confused by rain, snow and reflected light, and we don’t have GPS accuracy better than a couple of metres. But the problems are more fundamental than sensors or GPS: it may be that autonomous vehicles can never really understand how to drive in the real world.
This feature from The Verge contains a quote from an autonomous vehicle exec saying everyone else is basically responsible for their safety around robot cars and needs to be “considerate”. Naturally, this has attracted some critical attention.
