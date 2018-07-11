Sections Menu

Technology

Jul 11, 2018

Nuclear power advocates are running out of fuel

Advocates for nuclear energy will tell you that the greenies are holding back project viability, but say nothing about obsolete technology.

John Quiggin

Economist

Share

The diminishing band of nuclear power fans had some rare good news recently. Two of the leading designs for new nuclear power plants -- the AP1000, designed by US company Westinghouse, and the EPR, developed by Areva in France -- achieved criticality (that is, the state where nuclear fuel sustains a fission chain reaction) in June. Both the plants are in China, at Sanmen and Taishan respectively.

But good news for nuclear power is never unmixed, and that’s certainly the case here. The construction process was as overtime and over-budget as usual, though not as badly as in the West, where construction of similar plants is running as much as a decade behind schedule. In the course of this protracted process, both Westinghouse and Areva have gone bankrupt. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Technology

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close