National security can no longer be a matter of ‘just trust us’
Our national security agencies need to work harder to get information used to underpin decision into the public domain.
Jul 11, 2018
Former ASIS boss Nick Warner speaking in 2012
Last week, Australian Signals Directorate director-general Mike Burgess gave an on-the-record speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s artificial intelligence and national security masterclass. Following his speech, he took some tough questions from the media and the audience.
