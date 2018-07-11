Media Files: TV network legend Sam Chisholm remembered
Sam Chisholm is being remembered as "pugnacious", "visionary" and "larger than life".
Jul 11, 2018
Sam Chisholm is being remembered as "pugnacious", "visionary" and "larger than life".
Eulogies flood in for TV legend Sam Chisholm, Seven's cricket broadcasting team announced, Thai cave now full of international journos, plus other media tidbits from the day.
Remembering Sam Chilsholm. TV titan Sam Chisholm has died, aged 78. He is being remembered as "pugnacious", "visionary" and "larger than life".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.