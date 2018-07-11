Kerry O’Brien: imagine a news landscape without the ABC
After decades of attacks and cuts, public trust in the ABC is still remarkably high. Kerry O'Brien reflects on why this might be.
Jul 11, 2018
After decades of attacks and cuts, public trust in the ABC is still remarkably high. Kerry O'Brien reflects on why this might be.
This speech was made by former ABC broadcaster Kerry O'Brien at the ABC Friends rally in Sydney on July 8.
Let me start with a quote: "The ABC is a vital part of our nation’s polity. It is one of the great foundations of journalism and news gathering and broadcasting in the country. It has a very special place in Australia." That was Malcolm Turnbull in January 2014 when he announced a cut to the ABC’s budget of $254 million.
(Ed: Ad lib response to isolated hissing from one audience member: Honestly, I don’t like hissing. This is something that is too important to allow divisions and divisiveness about it. There are many very, very passionate ABC supporters who are part of a national conservative constituency and they should be applauded for it, and they should be encouraged to feel they are part of this fight.)
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.