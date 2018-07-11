Sections Menu

Jul 11, 2018

Kerry O’Brien: imagine a news landscape without the ABC

After decades of attacks and cuts, public trust in the ABC is still remarkably high. Kerry O'Brien reflects on why this might be.

Kerry O’Brien — Broadcaster

Kerry O’Brien

Broadcaster

This speech was made by former ABC broadcaster Kerry O'Brien at the ABC Friends rally in Sydney on July 8.

 Let me start with a quote: "The ABC is a vital part of our nation’s polity. It is one of the great foundations of journalism and news gathering and broadcasting in the country. It has a very special place in Australia." That was Malcolm Turnbull in January 2014 when he announced a cut to the ABC’s budget of $254 million.

(Ed: Ad lib response to isolated hissing from one audience member: Honestly, I don’t like hissing. This is something that is too important to allow divisions and divisiveness about it. There are many very, very passionate ABC supporters who are part of a national conservative constituency and they should be applauded for it, and they should be encouraged to feel they are part of this fight.)

