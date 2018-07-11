ABC chair Justin Milne defends broadcaster against commercial media interests
Milne has hit back at commercial outlets submissions to the government calling them "simplistic, facile and entirely self-serving".
The ABC has continued its defence of itself with a speech by chair Justin Milne at the Australian Chamber of Commerce today.
It's Milne's first substantial comment on prolonged attacks on the broadcaster since he wrote an opinion piece for Fairfax six weeks ago about how much trust the ABC has among Australians. Echoing many of the same ideas, the speech today repeated again figures that 81 per cent of Australians say they trust the ABC.
