Sections Menu

Media

Jul 11, 2018

Drones and divers: on the ground amid the Thai cave media frenzy

The operation to save the soccer team stuck in a flooded cave in Thailand was marked by an unwillingness to back down -- and that was just the journalists.

Matt Blomberg — Freelance journalist

Matt Blomberg

Freelance journalist

Share

The weekslong effort to locate and rescue a dozen boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in the far north of Thailand has helped to illuminate any number of qualities present in different groups of human beings. Children are extremely resilient, Thais are outrageously hospitable, rescue divers are unbelievably brave, and journalists are desperate to get an edge.

Hundreds of media personnel are swarming around one of the biggest stories of the year. Even as the mission is winding down, foreign correspondents are arriving on site in search of an angle.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close