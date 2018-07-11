The weekslong effort to locate and rescue a dozen boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in the far north of Thailand has helped to illuminate any number of qualities present in different groups of human beings. Children are extremely resilient, Thais are outrageously hospitable, rescue divers are unbelievably brave, and journalists are desperate to get an edge.

Hundreds of media personnel are swarming around one of the biggest stories of the year. Even as the mission is winding down, foreign correspondents are arriving on site in search of an angle.