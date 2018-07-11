Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Nine’s night in total people and the demos, and Australian Ninja Warrior added viewers from Monday night, but lost them from its lead in last night. Monday night it averaged 1.17 million (and 1.31 million on Sunday night). Last night it averaged 1.19 million which looks OK, but 38,000 less than A Current Affair at 7pm which averaged 1.23 million. A year ago, the third episode of series one averaged 2.13 million. The regional audience in 2017 was 667,000, against 345,000 last night. Nine will win the night and the week with the third State of Origin Rugby League game tonight but the collapse in the Ninja Warrior audience is a blow to the channel's 2018 ratings ambitions. House Rules managed 1.13 million last night and Masterchef improved to average 1.08 million.

In regional markets a Seven night again with the 6pm News on top with 608,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 508,000, House Rules with 447,000, then Home and Away with 408,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 401,000.