Bob Carr’s road to Beijing hits a Kiwi bump
The China Lobby needs to keep up with what's going on in the region while rehearsing Beijing's talking points.
Jul 11, 2018
The China Lobby needs to keep up with what's going on in the region while rehearsing Beijing's talking points.
In yet another attack on the Turnbull government by the China Lobby today, it's a shame Bob Carr didn't update his usual apologetics for keeping on good terms with Beijing to take account of real-world developments.
In a screed lamenting that Australia had not worked with China to help it establish a powerful role in the Pacific, or embraced its Belt-and-Road economic imperialism (sorry, "put ourselves in the vanguard of Western nations which respect China's global conversation about infrastructure"), Carr complained "right now New Zealand could open such a dialogue with China, or for that matter Canada or France."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.