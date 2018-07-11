Sections Menu

Asia-Pacific

Jul 11, 2018

Bob Carr’s road to Beijing hits a Kiwi bump

The China Lobby needs to keep up with what's going on in the region while rehearsing Beijing's talking points.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

In yet another attack on the Turnbull government by the China Lobby today, it's a shame Bob Carr didn't update his usual apologetics for keeping on good terms with Beijing to take account of real-world developments.

In a screed lamenting that Australia had not worked with China to help it establish a powerful role in the Pacific, or embraced its Belt-and-Road economic imperialism (sorry, "put ourselves in the vanguard of Western nations which respect China's global conversation about infrastructure"), Carr complained "right now New Zealand could open such a dialogue with China, or for that matter Canada or France."

