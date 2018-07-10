Not the author. Image credit: Rod Long.

This past weekend, I underwent the 50th of birthdays. I am pleased to report that (a) my aging body was not torn by a crowd into pieces then fed to a community of sharks and (b) I did remember to bring a notepad. For the Crikey reader yet to turn 50, soon to turn 50 or eager to compare a historical turn toward 50 with that occurring in 2018, I will recount the experience.