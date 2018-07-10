Razer: I turned 50 under capitalism. It was pretty shit except for the food.
Aging gracefully in this country is an expensive pursuit, available only to the wealthiest of us.
Not the author. Image credit: Rod Long.
This past weekend, I underwent the 50th of birthdays. I am pleased to report that (a) my aging body was not torn by a crowd into pieces then fed to a community of sharks and (b) I did remember to bring a notepad. For the Crikey reader yet to turn 50, soon to turn 50 or eager to compare a historical turn toward 50 with that occurring in 2018, I will recount the experience.
