Media Files: Graham Richardson anoints Mark Latham ‘king rat’

Mark Latham and Graham Richardson trade insults, Boris Johnson's splash on the UK front pages, charges against Reuters journos, and other media tidbits from the day.

Good feud guide. Graham Richardson and Mark Latham have been trading barbs in the media after the former Labor leader backed Pauline Hanson's One Nation by recording a robocall for the party. In an extraordinary appearance -- even for Sky News after dark -- on Paul Murray's show last night, Richo called Latham a "king rat" for abandoning his former party, and a "traitor".