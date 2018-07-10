Sections Menu

Jul 10, 2018

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

It's looking more like Australian Ninja Worriers at this point.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Australian Ninja Warrior fail? Well, what else do you call the halving of the audience from series one a year ago? It is certainly not a success. Nine won the night, but it has lost the war on this one. Viewers have seen it all before and know what happens. 

Sunday night saw the audience for the first episodes of series two of Ninja Warrior fall to a national figure of 1.31 million from the 2.23 million debut a year ago. The fall for the metros was startling -- from last year's 1.68 million to 929,000 on Sunday night, with the regional audience dropping to 390,000 from 558,000. A year ago it was topping the national and metro most-watched lists and was close to the top in the regions. Now it is number seven or lower. Last year it made a meal of the opposition, last night Seven’s House Rules had more viewers nationally -- 1.29 million against 1.17 million for the ninjas.

