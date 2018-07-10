How a US law broke the internet (and what that means for Australia)

On March 21, the US Senate passed the firmly named Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, commonly referred to as FOSTA. Built upon its predecessor, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), the bill amended Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act -- a small yet critical piece of legislation which stated that websites and internet service providers are not responsible for the third-party content on their platforms.

It was heralded as a new era in preventing the trafficking of children for sex in America. However, within days of passing it became clear that the bill would also have a vast and retroactive impact on internet freedom, and would have ramifications on a global level.