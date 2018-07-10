Labor misses an easy goal in the war for the ABC
Jul 10, 2018
Crikey readers maintain the rage for the national broadcaster.
Once again, Crikey readers were quick to man the battlements when a new stage of the ABC war was signaled, as reported by Bernard Keane. Readers were a little more divided on Guy Rundle's examination of Senator David Leyonhjelm's particular brand of libertarianism in his battle against Sarah Hanson-Young, which became a hot-spot for debate on either side of the issue.
