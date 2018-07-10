Sections Menu

Jul 10, 2018

Channel 7’s ‘African gang’ narrative reveals its complete contempt for the truth

Channel 7's continuous demonising of Australia's African communities shows nothing but a contempt for accuracy.

Maker Mayek — Lawyer and activist

Maker Mayek

Lawyer and activist

Last weekend's broadcast of Sunday Night, which reproduced the sensationalist reporting on the so-called “African gangs” seen earlier in the year, was not only despicable but has left my community asking many questions.

Take this statement for instance: “Barely a week goes by when they’re not in the news. African gangs running riot, terrorising, wreaking havoc. Police are hesitant to admit there’s even a problem.” Truly, what’s accurate, fair and impartial about this statement?

