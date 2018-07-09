Sections Menu

Jul 9, 2018

Why attacking the ABC is tearing down our town squares

The ABC's deep links to community and inclusion are what the fragmented right-wing media are taking umbrage with.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Save our ABC

In the war on public broadcasting, last week felt like the moment when its enemies simply stopped pretending to care. But, in the middle of the cross-fire, a tweet by ABC 702 presenter Richard Glover suggested a deeper problem.

Increased viewer and listener criticisms prompted Glover to tweet that he’d “never seen this level of abuse” directed at the ABC. He was quickly backed up by television presenters Virginia Trioli and Leigh Sales.

