Jul 9, 2018

Turnbull launches new offensive in war on the ABC

The appointment of an ex-Murdoch executive to conduct yet another "review" of the ABC is the latest in a long line of attacks by the Turnbull government on the national broadcaster.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

Peter Tonagh

Former Foxtel boss Peter Tonagh

The Turnbull government has now surpassed the Howard government in its relentless prosecution of a war against the ABC, with former Murdoch executive Peter Tonagh revealed as likely to lead yet another "efficiency review" into the national broadcasters.

