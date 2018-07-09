Sections Menu

Retiring MPs spent over $800,000 on leaflets before standing down

Outgoing MPs dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on goodbye mail promoting new candidates in 2016, a Crikey investigation has discovered.

William Summers

Independent researcher and blogger

Former MPs who retired at the 2016 federal election spent over $800,000 of public money on voter communication in their final weeks before leaving Parliament -- including millions of leaflets and letters promoting replacement candidates.

An investigation for Crikey has looked at the spending of all 23 MPs standing down from front line politics in 2016 including how much each spent from their “communications allowance” before the election. A selection of the leaflets ordered by the retiring MPs was also obtained through Freedom of Information requests.

