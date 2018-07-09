World media swarms around the Thai cave rescue, ABC supporters come out to fight, the AFR shifts bodies around, and other media tidbits of the day.

Correction: The precede to the Media Files column, published in the Crikey newsletter and website on July 5, 2018, may have been taken to suggest that Rowan Dean’s tenure on the board of Medical Journal of Australia came to an end involuntarily. That is incorrect. Mr Dean’s term ended as scheduled on June 30, 2018. Crikey apologies to Mr Dean for the error.