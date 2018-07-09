Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jul 9, 2018

Ninja Warrior flips back onto screens.

Nine returned Australian Ninja Warrior to its schedule last night. It did well with the demos, but with 1.31 million people nationally, ran a clear second to Seven’s House Rules which grabbed 1.34 million. MasterChef on Ten was squeezed to less than a million nationally -- 975,000 and the first ep of the new series of Jack Irish on the ABC managed 1.05 million and first place from around 8.45pm onwards. Interesting none of the four programs managed a million or more viewers in the metros. Nine is clearly on a repeat of the first series of Ninja Warrior with a build in audience numbers over the course of the second series. 

In the morning Insiders with 482,000 nationally clearly outpointed the opposition. And that was it. In the regions Seven News on top with 640,000, followed by House Rules with 508,000, then Nine News with 414,000, Ninja Warrior with 390,000 and Sunday Night with 261,000.

