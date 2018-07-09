Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 9, 2018

Leyonhjelm lowers libertarianism’s lure

Leyonhjelm's track record may win him a few fans, but for most, the man is a walking advertisement against a libertarian movement.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

David Leyonhjelm

The David Leyonhjelm–Sarah Hanson-Young brouhaha rolls on, with Senator Hanson-Young having issued a demand for an apology and financial compensation, as well as a deadline ahead of a potential libel action, and Leyonhjelm so far refusing to offer an apology. So far.

Since the Sky News appearance that prompted Hanson-Young’s legal demand, Leyonhjelm’s defenders have melted away. That is aside from a typically whacky item from former Leyonhjelm staffer, Helen Dale/Darville/Demidenko in the Oz, which suggests that women Green senators had started it by "going low". "Going low" apparently involves making arguments about the nature of male violence against women, which is apparently equal to Leyonhjelm making allegations about Hanson-Young’s personal life.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close